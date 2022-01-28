Manzituba is the administrative centre, and there are no camp sites there.

In '''1994''', it was estimated that 12 000 [[elephant]]s were in the park, along with black [[rhino]]. And it was considered Zimbabwe's remotest park. <ref name="Behind a moutain barrier, a place of primeval splendor"> [Secret Southern Africa Behind a moutain barrier, a place of primeval splendor], (AA The Motorist Publications, Cape Town, 1994) Retrieved:28 January 2022''</ref>

Some of the animals found in the park include , cheetah, zebra and a range of antelope including [[sable]], common waterbuck, kudu, bushbuck, klipspringer and steenbok. The lakeshore areas in Chizarira support some spectacular crocodile populations as well. <ref name="VZ"> [http://www.zimbabwetourism.net/index.php/tour/chizarira-national-park/ Chizarira National Park], ''VZ, Published: , Retrieved: 17 April 2018''</ref>

* When to visit: Open all year around Monday to Sunday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, but the park does not have tarred roads and during the rainy season some areas of the park are not accessible. It was reported that the best period to visit is between '''April''' and '''November'''.

Chizarira National Park is a game park in Gweru, Matabeleland North Province. It is one of the biggest national parks in Zimbabwe.[1] Chizarira National Park's Big Five birds of the area include: the African Broadbill, Livingstone’s Flycatcher, Yellow-spotted Nicator, Emerald Cuckoo and the rare and elusive Angola Pitta. Chizarira is also home to the Taita Falcon which makes its nests within the Park.

From Bulawayo on the A8 for Chizarira National Park turnoff east at Cross Roads 50 KM south of Hwange, then travel 28 KM to Kamativi on good gravel road, then 50 KM to the Mlibizi turnoff. Continue east 54 KM to the Binga turnoff. Continue east toward Siabuwa, but turn right after 47 KM soon after crossing the Mucheni River where a sign indicates Chizarira National Park. A further 20 KM of dirt road up and over the escarpment gets the visitor to Park headquarters at Manzituba.

Coming from Harare on the A5 turnoff toward Gokwe at Kwekwe. At Gokwe take the Binga tarred road for 120km until you reach a T-junction with a sign post indicating Binga to the left. Take this dirt road towards Binga via Siabuwa Business Centre until you see a sign indicating "Chizarira National Park" at the 47 KM peg. Turn left and proceed for 20 KM to the Park headquarters.

From Karoi an offroad car was required to drive inland west towards Siabuwa crossing the Sanyati and Ume River. [2]

The name Chizarira reportedly originated from the Batonga chijalila, or sijalila meaning a closing off, or a barrier. The north of the Park has sheer gorges which have been cut through the high hills by the Sengwa River on its path into Lake Kariba making it difficult for local people to traverse. The park does not have tarred roads and during rainy season some areas of the park are not accessible. It was reported that the best period to visit is between April and November.

Manzituba is the administrative centre, and there are no camp sites there. Some of the campsites found at Chizarira National Park include:

Busi Camp - on the floodplain.

Mucheni View Camp

Mucheni Gorge Camp

The Platform

Kaswiswi I Camp - formerly on stilts.

Kaswiswi II Camp

Mabola Camp - on Mucheni river below Manzituba Spring.













Pictures