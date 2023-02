(No difference)

Chloride Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd collect and recycle old car batteries.

Names: G. Madziwa.

Address: 2 Newcastle Road, Workington, Harere.

Phone: 0242 621479/9

Email:

Website:



Materials

Old car batteries.

