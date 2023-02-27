Difference between revisions of "Chloride Zimbabwe"
Chloride Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd collect and recycle old car batteries.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Names: G. Madziwa.
Address: 2 Newcastle Road, Workington, Harare.
Phone: 0242 621479/9
Email:
Website:
Materials
Old car batteries.