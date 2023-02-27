Pindula

Latest revision as of 10:04, 27 February 2023

Chloride Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd collect and recycle old car batteries.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Names: G. Madziwa.
Address: 2 Newcastle Road, Workington, Harare.
Phone: 0242 621479/9
Email:
Website:

Materials

Old car batteries.

