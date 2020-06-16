Difference between revisions of "Choice Damiso"

Advocate Choice Damiso is a lecturer in the department of Public Law at the University of Zimbabwe. She has extensive experience in legal advice, research, training and administration. She holds a Master of Laws degree in Public and International Law, a Master of Laws degree in Women’s Law, a Post graduate diploma in Public Management and a Bachelors degree in Law. Advocate Damiso is the former chairperson of the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association. She has also written and published on human rights, women’s law and public international law matters.