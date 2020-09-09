Difference between revisions of "Choice Ndoro"

She consulted for the Women’s caucus in Zimbabwean since 2000 intermittently. She was also co-Chairperson of the Thematic Committee on Systems of Governance and a Resource-person for the current Constitution. She has consulted for over 35 local organisations on peace and governance issues. She was trained by Johan Galtung in conflict transformation. She directed a four- year national programme for possible futures for Zimbabwe (Trained by Oxford Said Business School).<ref name="nprc">BJP Moyo, [http://www.nprc.org.zw/commissioner-choice-ndoro/], ''National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Published: 15 October, 2019, Accessed: 9 September, 2020''</ref>

Choice worked as a lecturer at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] for seven years in the faculty of Social Studies and she also served as the Undergraduate Chairperson of the Department. She also has extensive experience in research and has published fifteen papers on elections in [[Zimbabwe]] as well as over sixty articles in refereed and non-refereed journals. Choice is actively involved in community level initiatives where she trains community based organisations in gender sensitivity and leadership. She has worked with Government building capacity in the then Ministries of Agriculture, Water and Sanitation and health to assist them to adhere to a new government call circular on the 2006-7 national budget. She has also assisted the Parliament of Zimbabwe in training parliamentarians on how to draft motions to present in parliament. She currently works as a freelance consultant in issues of democracy, good governance, human rights, gender and HIV/AIDS.

She is an accomplished academic who reading for a PhD and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics and Administration, a Diploma in Nursing and a Diploma in Theology.<ref name="deafzimbabwetrust"> [http://deafzimbabwetrust.org/board-of-trustees/], ''Deaf Zimbabwe Trust, Accessed: 9 September, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Choice Ndoro.jpg|thumb|Choice Ndoro]] '''Choice Maridzo- Ndoro''' is a commissioner at [[National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Law|National Peace and Reconciliation Commission ]]. She is political scientist with vast experience in human rights as well as socio-economic issues. She is also a board member for the [[Deaf Zimbabwe Trust]].

Choice Ndoro

Education

Career

References