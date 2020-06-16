Difference between revisions of "Chris Chinaka"

Chris Chinaka has over two decades of work at Reuters International News Service where he has been the agency’s chief correspondent in Zimbabwe since 1995. He also has over 30 years experience in journalism and is one of Reuters’ most experienced reporters in Africa. Mr Chinaka is also involved in journalism mentoring and media training projects in Zimbabwe and in the Southern African region. He has been a board member of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) since its formation in 2007 and has served on its training committee since. He also chairs the board of trustees of the Media Centre (of Zimbabwe) and the board of trustees of The Source, an independent business and financial news agency project in Zimbabwe.