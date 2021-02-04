Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chris Q. Radebe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Chris Q. Radebe''' is a South African writer and actor known for his role as ''Dabula'' on Isibaya. ==Career== ===Isithembiso=== He landed his first role on ''Isithe...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 08:28, 4 February 2021

Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.

Career

Isithembiso

He landed his first role on Isithembiso.[1]

References

  1. Chrizelda Kekana, LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya', Times Live, Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chris_Q._Radebe&oldid=98568"