Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.
Career
Isithembiso
He landed his first role on Isithembiso.[1]
References
- ↑ Chrizelda Kekana, LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya', Times Live, Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021