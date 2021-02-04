Difference between revisions of "Chris Q. Radebe"
Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.
'''Chris Q. Radebe''' is a South African writer and actor known for his role as ''Dabula'' on [[Isibaya]].
Revision as of 08:35, 4 February 2021
Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.
Background
Age
Chris Q. Radebe was born on 19 December 1983.[1]
Career
He has been a writer on numerous television series including Mamello, Abomama and Single Guyz. A storyliner on Uzalo, he was later promoted to head writer on the show.[1] Chris had a cameo on the SABC1 sitcom Single Guyz in 2013 as Dodgy Man.
Isithembiso
He landed his first role on Isithembiso as Romeo.[2] He made his first appearance in Season 2, Episode 16 (which aired on 24 April, 2018).[1]
Isbaya
In 2018 he began playing villainous chief Dabula on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, making his first appearance in Season 6, Episode 96 (which aired on 23 July 2018).[1]
Ifalakhe
Chris Q. Radebe landed his first starring role in television in 2019 when he was cast as the title character in the Mzansi Magic period drama series Ifalakhe.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Chris Q. Radebe, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
- ↑ Chrizelda Kekana, LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya', Times Live, Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021