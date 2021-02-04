Chris Q. Radebe landed his first starring role in television in 2019 when he was cast as the title character in the Mzansi Magic period drama series Ifalakhe.<ref name="TV"/ >

In 2018 he began playing villainous chief ''Dabula'' on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, making his first appearance in Season 6, Episode 96 (which aired on 23 July 2018).<ref name="TV"/>

He landed his first role on ''Isithembiso'' as Romeo .<ref name="T">Chrizelda Kekana, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2020-12-27-listen--chris-q-radebe-on-why-he-loves-playing-baddie-king-dabula-on-isibaya/ LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya'], ''Times Live'', Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref > He made his first appearance in Season 2, Episode 16 (which aired on 24 April, 2018).<ref name="TV"/>

He landed his first role on ''Isithembiso''.<ref name="T">Chrizelda Kekana, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2020-12-27-listen--chris-q-radebe-on-why-he-loves-playing-baddie-king-dabula-on-isibaya/ LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya'], ''Times Live'', Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

He has been a writer on numerous television series including ''Mamello'', ''Abomama'' and ''Single Guyz''. A storyliner on [[Uzalo]], he was later promoted to head writer on the show.<ref name="TV"/> Chris had a cameo on the SABC1 sitcom ''Single Guyz'' in 2013 as Dodgy Man.

Chris Q. Radebe was born on 19 December 1983.<ref name="TV">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=17947 Chris Q. Radebe], ''TV SA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021</ref>

'''Chris Q. Radebe''' is a South African writer and actor known for his role as ''Dabula'' on [[Isibaya]].

'''Chris Q. Radebe''' is a South African writer and actor known for his role as ''Dabula'' on [[Isibaya]].

Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.

Background

Age

Chris Q. Radebe was born on 19 December 1983.[1]

Career

He has been a writer on numerous television series including Mamello, Abomama and Single Guyz. A storyliner on Uzalo, he was later promoted to head writer on the show.[1] Chris had a cameo on the SABC1 sitcom Single Guyz in 2013 as Dodgy Man.

Isithembiso

He landed his first role on Isithembiso as Romeo.[2] He made his first appearance in Season 2, Episode 16 (which aired on 24 April, 2018).[1]

Isbaya

In 2018 he began playing villainous chief Dabula on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, making his first appearance in Season 6, Episode 96 (which aired on 23 July 2018).[1]

Ifalakhe

Chris Q. Radebe landed his first starring role in television in 2019 when he was cast as the title character in the Mzansi Magic period drama series Ifalakhe.[1]