'''Chris Q. Radebe''' is a South African writer and actor known for his role as ''Dabula'' on [[Isibaya]].
 
[[Category:South African Actors]]
 
Latest revision as of 08:42, 4 February 2021

Chris Q. Radebe
Chris Q. Radebe.png
Born(1983-12-19)December 19, 1983
ResidenceSouth Africa
NationalitySouth African
OccupationActor; Writer
Years active2013-


Chris Q. Radebe is a South African writer and actor known for his role as Dabula on Isibaya.

Background

Age

Chris Q. Radebe was born on 19 December 1983.[1]

Career

He has been a writer on numerous television series including Mamello, Abomama and Single Guyz. A storyliner on Uzalo, he was later promoted to head writer on the show.[1] Chris had a cameo on the SABC1 sitcom Single Guyz in 2013 as Dodgy Man.

Isithembiso

He landed his first role on Isithembiso as Romeo.[2] He made his first appearance in Season 2, Episode 16 (which aired on 24 April, 2018).[1]

Isbaya

In 2018 he began playing villainous chief Dabula on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya, making his first appearance in Season 6, Episode 96 (which aired on 23 July 2018).[1]

Ifalakhe

Chris Q. Radebe landed his first starring role in television in 2019 when he was cast as the title character in the Mzansi Magic period drama series Ifalakhe.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Chris Q. Radebe, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
  2. Chrizelda Kekana, LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya', Times Live, Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: February 4, 2021
