Christopher Samakware is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Chicken Inn Football Club. Samakware once played for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Background

Christopher Samakware was born on 31 July 1988.[1]

Career

Samakware started playing football in 2000 when he was at Seke 4 High School where he used to turn out for training for a club called Barzem F.C. in Chitungwiza.

Samakware never made it into the team but the players there believed there was a star in him. He went on to play for Buymore Football Club and CAPS United Football Club[1] before he joined Monomotapa Football Club in 2009 where he played in the Africa Champions League.[2]

Samakwere attracted the attention of Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe who signed him.

He however failed to make an impact at the club resulting in him being willing to return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

He even misled CAPS United to sign him after he presented evidence that his contract with Mazembe had expired.

During the 2016 preseason he trained with Dynamos but he was signed by Chicken Inn, in June 2016, after impressing head coach Rahman Gumbo.[3]

Clubs Played For

Soccer Accolades

Winner's medal Cosafa Cup tournament (2009)

Winner's medal CAF Champions League (2009/10)[4]

Asiagate Scandal

Samakware was among the players that were suspended by ZIFA (now NFAZ) for their involvement in the Asiagate Scandal.

Initially, Samakware was suspended wholly for one year on condition that a fine of US$ 2 000.00 was paid by 31st December 2012[5]

He was however cleared for his of any wrongdoing together with players such as Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Ovidy Karuru and Evans Chikwaikwai.[6]

CAPS United Contract mix up

In 2011, CAPS United announced that they had signed Samakwere and Darryl Nyandoro on a three-year contract.

According to CAPS United sources, Samakwere received his signing-on fees.[7] It, however, emerged that Samakwere was still contracted to TP Mazembe resulting in him apologising to TP Mazembe for misleading CAPS United that he was out of contract.[8]

References



