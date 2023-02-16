Difference between revisions of "Chris Semakweri"
Redirect to:
|Chris Semakweri
|Born
|Christopher Semakweri
July 31, 1988
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Chicken Inn Football Club
Christopher Semakweri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Chicken Inn Football Club.
Semakweri once played for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe.
Background
Christopher Semakweri was born on 31 July 1988.[1]
Career
Semakweri started playing football in 2000 when he was at Seke 4 High School where he used to turn out for training for a club called Barzem F.C. in Chitungwiza.
Semakweri never made it into the team but the players there believed there was a star in him.
He went on to play for Buymore Football Club and CAPS United Football Club[1] before he joined Monomotapa Football Club in 2009 where he played in the Africa Champions League.[2]
Semakweri attracted the attention of Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe who signed him.
He however failed to make an impact at the club resulting in him being willing to return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
He even misled CAPS United to sign him after he presented evidence that his contract with Mazembe had expired.
During the 2016 preseason he trained with Dynamos but he was signed by Chicken Inn, in June 2016, after impressing head coach Rahman Gumbo.[3]
Clubs Played For
- CAPS United Football Club
- Buymore Football Club
- Monomotapa Football Club
- TP Mazembe
- Chicken Inn Football Club
- Golden Eagles
- MWOS Football Club Current
Soccer Accolades
- Winner's medal Cosafa Cup tournament (2009)
- Winner's medal CAF Champions League (2009/10)[4]
Asiagate Scandal
Semakweri was among the players that were suspended by ZIFA (now NFAZ) for their involvement in the Asiagate Scandal.
Initially, Semakweri was suspended wholly for one year on condition that a fine of US$ 2 000.00 was paid by 31st December 2012[5]
He was however cleared for his of any wrongdoing together with players such as Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Ovidy Karuru and Evans Chikwaikwai.[6]
CAPS United Contract mix up
In 2011, CAPS United announced that they had signed Semakweri and Darryl Nyandoro on a three-year contract.
According to CAPS United sources, Semakweri received his signing-on fees.[7] It, however, emerged that Semakweri was still contracted to TP Mazembe resulting in him apologising to TP Mazembe for misleading CAPS United that he was out of contract.[8]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 , Grace Chirumanzu, Off the field, The Zimbabwean, published: July 31, 2009, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Simba Mushati,Samakwere ready to quit Mazembe, SuperSport, published: December 24, 2010, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Chicken Inn sign Samakweri and Darryl Nyandoro, Soccer24, published: June 21, 2016, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Christopher Semakweri, Transfer Markt, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , ZIFA Releases Final List Of Fines And Suspensions; New Technical Team, 3 Men on A Boat, published: November 12, 2012, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Karuru, Billiat, Katsande cleared in match fixing probe, New Zimbabwe, published: May 4, 2012, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Samakwere is our man: Caps, Herald, published: December 15, 2011, retrieved: June 21, 2016
- ↑ , Eddie Chikamhi, Caps lose Samakwere, Nyandoro, Herald, published: April 12, 2012, retrieved: June 21, 2016