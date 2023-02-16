In February 2023, Semakweri left Golden Eagles to join another Division One debutant MWOS Football Club.

He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper [[Munyaradzi Diya]], another goalkeeper [[Lloyd Majarira]] and centrebacks [[Dominic Mukandi]] and [[Raymond Uchena]].<ref name="Pindula News">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/25/forgotten-winger-chris-samakwere-joins-golden-eagles/ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles], ''Pindula News'', Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref>

Semakweri joined Golden Eagles Football Club in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.

During the 2016 preseason he trained with [[Dynamos Football Club|Dynamos]] but he was signed by Chicken Inn, in June 2016, after impressing head coach [[Rahman Gumbo]].<ref name="Soccer24">, [http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2016/06/21/10941/ Chicken Inn sign Samakweri and Darryl Nyandoro], ''Soccer24'', published: June 21, 2016, retrieved: June 21, 2016</ref>

Semakweri once played for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe.

'''Christopher Semakweri''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for [[ MWOS Football Club]] .<ref name="ZimSports Connect">[https://www.facebook.com/100063776838207/posts/625971246205431/?app=fbl Veteran striker Chris Semakweri joins MWOS from Golden Eagles], ''ZimSports Connect'', Published: 11 February 2023, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref> MWOS plays in the Northern Region Soccer League .

Christopher Semakweri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for MWOS Football Club.[1] MWOS plays in the Northern Region Soccer League.

Semakweri once played for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Background

Christopher Semakweri was born on 31 July 1988.[2]

Career

Semakweri started playing football in 2000 when he was at Seke 4 High School where he used to turn out for training for a club called Barzem F.C. in Chitungwiza.

Semakweri never made it into the team but the players there believed there was a star in him.

He went on to play for Buymore Football Club and CAPS United Football Club[2] before he joined Monomotapa Football Club in 2009 where he played in the Africa Champions League.[3]

Semakweri attracted the attention of Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe who signed him.

He however failed to make an impact at the club resulting in him being willing to return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

He even misled CAPS United to sign him after he presented evidence that his contract with Mazembe had expired.

During the 2016 preseason he trained with Dynamos but he was signed by Chicken Inn, in June 2016, after impressing head coach Rahman Gumbo.[4]

Semakweri joined Golden Eagles Football Club in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.

He joined the club alongside former Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, another goalkeeper Lloyd Majarira and centrebacks Dominic Mukandi and Raymond Uchena.[5]

In February 2023, Semakweri left Golden Eagles to join another Division One debutant MWOS Football Club.

Clubs Played For

Soccer Accolades

Winner's medal Cosafa Cup tournament (2009)

Winner's medal CAF Champions League (2009/10)[6]

Asiagate Scandal

Semakweri was among the players that were suspended by ZIFA (now NFAZ) for their involvement in the Asiagate Scandal.

Initially, Semakweri was suspended wholly for one year on condition that a fine of US$ 2 000.00 was paid by 31st December 2012[7]

He was however cleared for his of any wrongdoing together with players such as Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Ovidy Karuru and Evans Chikwaikwai.[8]

CAPS United Contract mix up

In 2011, CAPS United announced that they had signed Semakweri and Darryl Nyandoro on a three-year contract.

According to CAPS United sources, Semakweri received his signing-on fees.[9] It, however, emerged that Semakweri was still contracted to TP Mazembe resulting in him apologising to TP Mazembe for misleading CAPS United that he was out of contract.[10]