Difference between revisions of "Chris Sibanda"

| notable_works =

| birth_date =

Chris Sibanda is a former Zimbabwean football administrator based in the United Kingdom who is the founding secretary of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Chris Sibanda is the founding secretary of the Premier Soccer League after it had a breakaway from the then National Super League and was spearheaded by the late Morrison Sifelani, Roger Muhlwa, Victor Zvobgo and himself.

Career

Sibanda was the league’s secretary-general from 1993 to 1999, and feels proud to have been part of the process, but is not happy with the direction the league is taking. They wanted the league to be a mirror of the English Premier Soccer League, which is not run by the football association. Since they were the pioneering executive and still learning, he would say they succeeded in their objectives. Sibanda was honoured together with the late Morrison Sifelani, Roger Muhlwa, Victor Zvobgo and others who were involved in the pioneering project when the PSL celebrated its 25th anniversary in Harare in 2017. They achieved most of their objectives despite facing a number of challenges from ZIFA.[1]

Lows of his time as an administrator

He said he would raise his hand and admit that the decision to make title-chasing teams Blackpool and Dynamos Football Club play on different days was one such mistake they made.

