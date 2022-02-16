2018 – elected to Ward 9 [[Mutare Municipality ]] with 2457 votes, beating [[Albie Marima]] of Zanu-PF with 607 votes, [[Miriam Maposa]] of ZIPP with 16 vots and [[Dianah Gume Tima]] of APA with 13 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In '''July 2018''', '''Chrispen Dube''' was elected to Ward 9 [[Mutare Municipality ]], for MDC-Alliance, with 2457 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

