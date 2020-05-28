Difference between revisions of "Chrispen Dube"

In July 2018, Chrispen Dube was elected to Ward 9 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2457 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Mutare Municipality with 2457 votes, beating Albie Marima of Zanu-PF with 607 votes, Miriam Maposa of ZIPP with 16 vots and Dianah Gume Tima of APA with 13 votes. [1]

