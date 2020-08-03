Difference between revisions of "Christian Brothers College"

St. Patrick's Christian Brothers College, Bulawayo, commonly referred to as Christian Brothers College (CBC), is a private multiracial boys-only high school located in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Christian Brothers College was ranked 63rd out of the top 100 best high schools in Africa by Africa Almanac in 2003, based upon quality of education, student engagement, strength and activities of alumni, school profile, internet and news visibility.

Christian Brothers College is a member of the Association of Trust Schools (ATS) and the Headmaster is a member of the Conference of Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe (CHISZ).

History

The school was founded by the Irish Christian Brothers who trace their origins to Edmund Ignatius Rice. It is a Roman Catholic school, however it is run largely by lay staff and non-Catholics have attended the school. It was founded in 1954.

Sport

CBC is one of the most competitive schools in the country in sports such as rugby union, water polo, track , field and hockey. Each year, several students are selected for junior Zimbabwe teams. Falcon College is probably CBC's greatest rival in sport.

Alumni and Staff

Notable Alumni

Graham Boynton – journalist

David Coltart – former Member of Parliament, Senator, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture of Zimbabwe

Charles Coventry – Zimbabwean cricketer former holder of the ODI world record for the highest individual score

Mark Dekker – Zimbabwean cricketer

Adrian Garvey – Springbok rugby player

Tony Johnstone – professional golfer

Alexander McCall Smith – author of The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency Series.

Keegan Meth – Zimbabwean cricketer

Obi Mhondera - Songwriter, producer and re-mixer

Daniel Rowland – Zimbabwean ultra marathon runner

Denis Streak - cricketer

Mike Williams - Leicester Tigers Rugby Union

Mark Williams

Notable Staff

John Eppel – award-winning author

Physical Address