Difference between revisions of "Christian Brothers College"

*Head: Mr Kizito Muhomba
[[Category:Education]]
St. Patrick's Christian Brothers College, Bulawayo, commonly referred to as Christian Brothers College (CBC), is a private multiracial boys-only high school located in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Christian Brothers College was ranked 63rd out of the top 100 best high schools in Africa by Africa Almanac in 2003, based upon quality of education, student engagement, strength and activities of alumni, school profile, internet and news visibility.
Christian Brothers College is a member of the Association of Trust Schools (ATS) and the Headmaster is a member of the Conference of Heads of Independent Schools in Zimbabwe (CHISZ).
Contents
History
The school was founded by the Irish Christian Brothers who trace their origins to Edmund Ignatius Rice. It is a Roman Catholic school, however it is run largely by lay staff and non-Catholics have attended the school. It was founded in 1954.
Sport
CBC is one of the most competitive schools in the country in sports such as rugby union, water polo, track , field and hockey. Each year, several students are selected for junior Zimbabwe teams. Falcon College is probably CBC's greatest rival in sport.
Alumni and Staff
Notable Alumni
- Graham Boynton – journalist
- David Coltart – former Member of Parliament, Senator, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture of Zimbabwe
- Charles Coventry – Zimbabwean cricketer former holder of the ODI world record for the highest individual score
- Mark Dekker – Zimbabwean cricketer
- Adrian Garvey – Springbok rugby player
- Tony Johnstone – professional golfer
- Alexander McCall Smith – author of The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency Series.
- Keegan Meth – Zimbabwean cricketer
- Obi Mhondera - Songwriter, producer and re-mixer
- Daniel Rowland – Zimbabwean ultra marathon runner
- Denis Streak - cricketer
- Mike Williams - Leicester Tigers Rugby Union
- Mark Williams
Notable Staff
- John Eppel – award-winning author
Physical Address
- Old Esigodini Road, Matsheumhlope, Bulawayo
- Phone Number: +263 29 2282189
- Mobile Number: +263 775 941310
- Fax Number: +263 9 282189
- Website: http://www.cbcbyo.org
- Head: Mr Kizito Muhomba