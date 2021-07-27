Difference between revisions of "Christian Katsande"
'''Christian Katsande''' is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/16/mnangagwa-appoints-katsande-as-zim-ambassador-to-uk-and-northern-ireland/ Mnangagwa Appoints Katsande As Zim Ambassador To UK And Northern Ireland ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018''</ref>
==Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary==
During the [[Government of National Unity]] (2009 - 2013) [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.<ref name="Zimbabwe daily "> [https://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/news/1684-mugabe-appoints-retired-military-and-cio-officers-as-permanent-secretaries.html Mugabe appoints retired military and CIO officers as Permanent Secretaries],'' The Zimbabwe Daily, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018''</ref>
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Diplomats]]
[[Category:Ambassadors]]
Revision as of 08:20, 27 July 2021
|Christian Katsande
|Occupation
|Diplomat
|Organization
|Governmnent of Zimbabwe
Christian Katsande is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]
Background
His brother Kumbirayi Katsande was the manager of Nestle Zimbabwe.[2] He also has a brother named Nzwanayi Katsande whom he employed as a driver and allegedly paid US$6 800 in salaries and allowances, far above what senior embassy employees were earning in 2020.[3]
Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary
During the Government of National Unity (2009 - 2013) Robert Mugabe appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[4]
Career As Ambassador To UK
In 2018, Christian Katsande was redeployed to serve as Zimbabwean ambassador to UK by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[5]
Career
Katsande, a retired soldier is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.[5]
Corruption Charges
As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.[6]
References
- ↑ Mnangagwa Appoints Katsande As Zim Ambassador To UK And Northern Ireland ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018
- ↑ Jim Armitage, British government criticised for hosting businessmen linked to Mugabe regime, Independent, Published: January 27, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ More rot emerges at UK-Zim embassy, Zim Morning Post, Published: September 29, 2020, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Mugabe appoints retired military and CIO officers as Permanent Secretaries, The Zimbabwe Daily, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 RICHARD CHIDZA, Former soldier to represent Zim in UK, NewsDay, Published: March 29, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Former mayor arrested, The New Humanitarian, Published: March 23, 2000, Retrieved: July 27, 2021