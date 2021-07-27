Pindula

'''Christian Katsande''' is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former  Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the [[Zimbabwe National Army]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/16/mnangagwa-appoints-katsande-as-zim-ambassador-to-uk-and-northern-ireland/ Mnangagwa Appoints Katsande As Zim Ambassador To UK And Northern Ireland ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018''</ref>
 
==Background==
His brother [[Kumbirayi Katsande]] was the manager of Nestle Zimbabwe.<ref name="I">Jim Armitage, [https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/british-government-criticised-hosting-businessmen-linked-mugabe-regime-9089023.html British government criticised for hosting businessmen linked to Mugabe regime], ''Independent'', Published: January 27, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref> He also has a brother named [[Nzwanayi Katsande]] whom he employed as a driver and allegedly paid US$6 800 in salaries and allowances, far above what senior embassy employees were earning in 2020.<ref name="ZMP">[https://zimmorningpost.com/more-rot-emerges-at-uk-zim-embassy/ More rot emerges at UK-Zim embassy], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: September 29, 2020, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary==
During the [[Government of National Unity]] (2009 - 2013) [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.<ref name="Zimbabwe daily "> [https://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/news/1684-mugabe-appoints-retired-military-and-cio-officers-as-permanent-secretaries.html Mugabe appoints retired military and CIO officers as Permanent Secretaries],'' The Zimbabwe Daily, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018''</ref>
 
During the [[Government of National Unity]] (2009 - 2013) [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.<ref name="Zimbabwe daily "> [https://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/news/1684-mugabe-appoints-retired-military-and-cio-officers-as-permanent-secretaries.html Mugabe appoints retired military and CIO officers as Permanent Secretaries],'' The Zimbabwe Daily, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018''</ref>
==Career As Ambassador To UK==
In 2018, Christian Katsande was redeployed to serve as Zimbabwean ambassador to UK by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].<ref name="ND">RICHARD CHIDZA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/03/former-soldier-to-represent-zim-in-uk/ Former soldier to represent Zim in UK], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 29, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>
==Career==
Katsande, a retired soldier is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.<ref name="ND"/>
==Corruption Charges==
As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.<ref name="TNH">[https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/report/13142/zimbabwe-former-mayor-arrested Former mayor arrested], ''The New Humanitarian'', Published: March 23, 2000, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
<references/>
Christian Katsande
Retired-colonel-Christian-Katsande-660x330.jpg
OccupationDiplomat
OrganizationGovernmnent of Zimbabwe

Christian Katsande is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]

Background

His brother Kumbirayi Katsande was the manager of Nestle Zimbabwe.[2] He also has a brother named Nzwanayi Katsande whom he employed as a driver and allegedly paid US$6 800 in salaries and allowances, far above what senior embassy employees were earning in 2020.[3]

Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary

During the Government of National Unity (2009 - 2013) Robert Mugabe appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[4]

Career As Ambassador To UK

In 2018, Christian Katsande was redeployed to serve as Zimbabwean ambassador to UK by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[5]

Career

Katsande, a retired soldier is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.[5]

Corruption Charges

As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.[6]

References

  1. Mnangagwa Appoints Katsande As Zim Ambassador To UK And Northern Ireland ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018
  2. Jim Armitage, British government criticised for hosting businessmen linked to Mugabe regime, Independent, Published: January 27, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
  3. More rot emerges at UK-Zim embassy, Zim Morning Post, Published: September 29, 2020, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
  4. Mugabe appoints retired military and CIO officers as Permanent Secretaries, The Zimbabwe Daily, retrieved: 12 Nov 2018
  5. 5.0 5.1 RICHARD CHIDZA, Former soldier to represent Zim in UK, NewsDay, Published: March 29, 2018, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
  6. Former mayor arrested, The New Humanitarian, Published: March 23, 2000, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
