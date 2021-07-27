Katsande allegedly inflated the cost of renovations to his government-owned London residence by hundreds of thousands of US dollars. He allegedly connived with service providers to bill Government US$1,2 million for renovations which would see him and the service providers sharing the difference after the renovations.<ref name="ZP">[https://zimmorningpost.com/ambassador-katsande-fingered-in-uk-zim-house-renovations-scandal/ Ambassador Katsande fingered in UK-Zim House renovations scandal], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: September 27, 2020, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.<ref name="TNH">[https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/report/13142/zimbabwe-former-mayor-arrested Former mayor arrested], ''The New Humanitarian'', Published: March 23, 2000, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>

As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.<ref name="TNH">[https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/report/13142/zimbabwe-former-mayor-arrested Former mayor arrested], ''The New Humanitarian'', Published: March 23, 2000, Retrieved: July 27, 2021</ref>

| image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->Christian Katsandee .jpg

| image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] --> File:Retired-colonel- Christian -Katsande-660x330 .jpg

| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Christian Katsande

| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Christian Katsande

Christian Katsande is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]

Background

His brother Kumbirayi Katsande was the manager of Nestle Zimbabwe.[2] He also has a brother named Nzwanayi Katsande whom he employed as a driver and allegedly paid US$6 800 in salaries and allowances, far above what senior embassy employees were earning in 2020.[3]

Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary

During the Government of National Unity (2009 - 2013) Robert Mugabe appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[4]

Career As Ambassador To UK

In 2018, Christian Katsande was redeployed to serve as Zimbabwean ambassador to UK by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[5]

Career

Katsande, a retired soldier is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.[5]

Corruption Charges

As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.[6]

Renovation Scam

Katsande allegedly inflated the cost of renovations to his government-owned London residence by hundreds of thousands of US dollars. He allegedly connived with service providers to bill Government US$1,2 million for renovations which would see him and the service providers sharing the difference after the renovations.[7]