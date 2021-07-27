|description= Christian Katsande is a Zimbabwean Diplomat, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Katsande is also a former Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and a retired Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army

Background

His brother Kumbirayi Katsande was the manager of Nestle Zimbabwe.[2] He also has a brother named Nzwanayi Katsande whom he employed as a driver and allegedly paid US$6 800 in salaries and allowances, far above what senior embassy employees were earning in 2020.[3]

Appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary

During the Government of National Unity (2009 - 2013) Robert Mugabe appointed Katsande to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary in the Department of Economic Research and Policy Analysis in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[4]

Career As Ambassador To UK

In 2018, Christian Katsande was redeployed to serve as Zimbabwean ambassador to UK by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[5]

In July 2021, Katsande was accused of refusing to sign travel documents of some individuals that were due for deportation. Questions were raised over why Katsande refused to sign the travel documents of the four individuals.[6]

Career

Katsande, a retired soldier is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.[5]

Corruption Charges

As permanent secretary of NOCZIM, Christian Katsande appeared in court on charges of corruption.[7] Katsande was permanent secretary of Noczim at a time when Zimbabwe experienced fuel shortages that led to the resignation of Energy Minister Enos Chikowore and Katsande's arrest in March 2000.[8]

Renovation Scam

Katsande allegedly inflated the cost of renovations to his government-owned London residence by hundreds of thousands of US dollars. He allegedly connived with service providers to bill Government US$1,2 million for renovations which would see him and the service providers sharing the difference after the renovations.[9]