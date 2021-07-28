Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere is the youngest son of Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere.

Background

Age

He was born on 13 October, 2000.[1]





Siblings

He has a brother Takudzwa Munashe Kasukuwere and sister named Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere.[1]





Education

Christian Kasukuwere holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Finance from Brunel University London.[2]