Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | honorific_su...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:31, 28 July 2021

Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere
Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere
Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere
BornChristian Tatenda Kasukuwere
(2000-10-13) October 13, 2000 (age 20)
Occupation
  • Lawyer
Parent(s)Saviour Kasukuwere (father)
Barbara Kasukuwere (mother)
RelativesTakudzwa Munashe Kasukuwere and Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere

Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere is the youngest son of Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere.

Background

Age

He was born on 13 October, 2000.[1]


Siblings

He has a brother Takudzwa Munashe Kasukuwere and sister named Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere.[1]


Education

Christian Kasukuwere holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Finance from Brunel University London.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 MEET SAVIOUR KASUKUWERE’S BEAUTIFUL FAMILY, Gambakwe, Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
  2. Saviour Kasukuwere, Twitter, Published: July 28, 2021, Retrieved: July 28, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Christian_Tatenda_Kasukuwere&oldid=108836"