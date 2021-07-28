Difference between revisions of "Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere"
Christian Tatenda Kasukuwere is the youngest son of Zimbabwean politician Saviour Kasukuwere.
Background
Age
He was born on 13 October, 2000.[1]
Siblings
He has a brother Takudzwa Munashe Kasukuwere and sister named Natasha Lucian Nyasha Kasukuwere.[1]
Education
Christian Kasukuwere holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Finance from Brunel University London.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 MEET SAVIOUR KASUKUWERE’S BEAUTIFUL FAMILY, Gambakwe, Published: October 7, 2019, Retrieved: April 21, 2021
- ↑ Saviour Kasukuwere, Twitter, Published: July 28, 2021, Retrieved: July 28, 2021