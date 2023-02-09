Pindula

Christina Nyere was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Mashonaland West Province.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland West
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Elizabeth Makiyi Concilia Chinanzvavana Goodlucky Kwaramba
Beulah Mtombo Virginia Muradzikwa Jennifer Mhlanga
Jessilina Mabvuta Virginia Mafuta Christina Nyere
Clarah Uyauya Everess Dura Constance Tsomondo
Cathrine Tsongora Namatai Karemba Joan Tsogorani
Florence Munyaradzi Ruth Mukanganisi Tsitsi Mugabe

