Difference between revisions of "Christina Taruvinga"

Christina Masaraure Taruvinga was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for the state broadcaster ZBC.
Career
She joined ZBC as a junior reporter in the 1990s and rose through the ranks to become the station's first female editor in chief of NewsNet before her resignation in April 2003. [1]
She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme This Morning which was launched in 2001. [2]
