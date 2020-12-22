Difference between revisions of "Christina Taruvinga"

Taruvinga died on June 14, 2017, after battling breast cancer for two years and succumbed to the disease at a hospice in Northampton, United Kingdom.<ref name="NR"/> She was laid to rest just outside Corby Town, England on 20 June 2017.<ref name="NS"> [http://newsofthesouth.com/hundreds-say-goodbye-to-christina-taruvinga/ Hundreds Say Goodbye To Christina Taruvinga], ''News of the South'', Published: june 20, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>

She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme ''This Morning'' which was launched in 2001. <ref name="Nehanda"> Adolf Mukandi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2017/07/11/tribute-great-journalist-christina-taruvinga/ Tribute to a Great journalist: Christina Taruvinga], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: July 11, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>

She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme ''This Morning'' which was launched in 2001. <ref name="Nehanda"> Adolf Mukandi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2017/07/11/tribute-great-journalist-christina-taruvinga/ Tribute to a Great journalist: Christina Taruvinga], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: July 11, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>

Christina Masaraure Taruvinga was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for the state broadcaster ZBC.

Career

She joined ZBC as a junior reporter in the 1990s and rose through the ranks to become the station's first female editor in chief of NewsNet before her resignation in April 2003. [1]

She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme This Morning which was launched in 2001. [2]

Death

Taruvinga died on June 14, 2017, after battling breast cancer for two years and succumbed to the disease at a hospice in Northampton, United Kingdom.[1] She was laid to rest just outside Corby Town, England on 20 June 2017.[3]