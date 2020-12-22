Difference between revisions of "Christina Taruvinga"

Pindula

Revision as of 15:22, 22 December 2020

Christina Masaraure Taruvinga was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for the state broadcaster ZBC.

Career

She joined ZBC as a junior reporter in the 1990s and rose through the ranks to become the station's first female editor in chief of NewsNet before her resignation in April 2003. [1]

She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme This Morning which was launched in 2001. [2]

Death

Taruvinga died on June 14, 2017, after battling breast cancer for two years and succumbed to the disease at a hospice in Northampton, United Kingdom.[1] She was laid to rest just outside Corby Town, England on 20 June 2017.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Former ZBC journalist Christina Taruvinga dies in the UK, Nehanda radio, Published: June 15, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
  2. Adolf Mukandi, Tribute to a Great journalist: Christina Taruvinga, Nehanda Radio, Published: July 11, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
  3. Hundreds Say Goodbye To Christina Taruvinga, News of the South, Published: june 20, 2017, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
