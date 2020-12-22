Difference between revisions of "Christina Taruvinga"

[[File:Christina-Taruvinga.jpg|thumb|right|Christina Taruvinga]] '''Christina Masaraure Taruvinga''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for the state broadcaster [[ZBC]].

Christina Taruvinga

Career

She joined ZBC as a junior reporter in the 1990s and rose through the ranks to become the station's first female editor in chief of NewsNet before her resignation in April 2003. [1]

She worked as Business and Entertainment producer for the TV programme This Morning which was launched in 2001. [2]

Death

Taruvinga died on June 14, 2017, after battling breast cancer for two years and succumbed to the disease at a hospice in Northampton, United Kingdom.[1] She was laid to rest just outside Corby Town, England on 20 June 2017.[3]