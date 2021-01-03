Rambanepasi died from cancer on 3 January 2021. For more information regarding her death and burial '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Christine_Rambanepasi_(Passion_Java_Mother)%27s_Death click here]'''.

A source told the publication that Rambanepasi's condition was so intense that the family at one point considered mercy killing which is medically referred to as euthanasia before they decided to put faith in their mother’s recovery.<ref name="Pindula"> Rose, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/15/passion-javas-mother-terminally-ill-report/ Passion Java’s Mother Terminally Ill – Report], ''Pindula News'', Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020</ref>

A source told the publication that Rambanepasi's condition was so intense that the family at one point considered mercy killing which is medically referred to as euthanasia before they decided to put faith in their mother’s recovery.<ref name="Pindula"> Rose, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/15/passion-javas-mother-terminally-ill-report/ Passion Java’s Mother Terminally Ill – Report], ''Pindula News'', Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: December 17, 2020</ref>

Christine Rambanepasi nee Java was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance. In 2018 she was elected the Senator for Buhera district.

Background

Christine Rambanepasi was born on 11 November,1956 in Buhera.[1] She is the mother of popular cleric and social media sensation Passion Java and the equally popular Batsirai Java. She also has a daughter Mavis Madzivanzira and another son Artwell Java. Rambanepasi was married to Charles Java.

Education

She attended Sharara Primary School and Chiteshe Secondary School. Rambanepasi is also a qualified nurse aide.[1]

Career

She was a nurse aide at South Medical Hospital in Chitungwiza. Rambanepasi joined the MDC in 2000. She was elected the Provincial Secretary for Elections in Manicaland Province and was first elected Senator during the 30 July 2018 Harmonised Elections.[1]

Controversies

Fraud

In 2017, Rambanepasi appeared in court for allegedly selling her Crowborough residential property in Harare twice. It was reported that she had sold the house in 1998 to Magnet and Michael Kuutsi but the property was not transferred into the names of the new owners because it was under a mortgage and ownership could only be changed after the loan had been fully serviced.

The Kuutsi family are said to have taken over payment of the loan which they fully serviced in 2004.

The court heard that when the new owners sought to change ownership of the property, Rambanepasi became evasive. In 2008, she connived with her daughter, Mavis Madzivanzira, to register the property in the late Java’s name at the Master of High Court before reselling it to Vongai Muruvi.

The matter only came to light after Magnet was served with an eviction order by Muruvi in 2015. This prompted a police report.

In June 2017, Rambanapasi and Madzivanzira appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza facing fraud charges. They were granted $100 bail each and ordered to report to the police Commercial Crimes Unit every Friday.[2]

Health Problems

In December 2020, it was reported that she was terminally ill and was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed type of cancer.

The cancer is believed to be at an advanced stage.

A report stated that Rambanepasi had been discharged from hospital for home-based care.

Christine with son Passion Java



The illness was confirmed by Passion Java’s brother Artwell who said:

She was discharged from hospital. I’ m not at liberty to discuss anything further. It’s not for the public domain.

A source told the publication that Rambanepasi's condition was so intense that the family at one point considered mercy killing which is medically referred to as euthanasia before they decided to put faith in their mother’s recovery.[3]

Death

Rambanepasi died from cancer on 3 January 2021. For more information regarding her death and burial click here.