In July 2018, Christmas Kachasu was elected to Ward 1 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 829 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mbire RDC with XX votes, beating Abraham Chimwara of MDC Alliance with 141 votes and Emmanuel Chipesi of ZDU with 100 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]