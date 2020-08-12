Difference between revisions of "Christopher Chiwanza"

Christopher Chwanza is a Zimbabwean writer and poet. He has gone by the Vokal DaPoet for some of his work. He currently writes articles about sports on Chadwick Drive. As Vokal DaPoet, Chiwanza wrote the popular Diaries Of The Village Idiot Abroad series.

Background

Chiwanza spent his childhood in Bulawayo, Chimanimani, Chipinge, and Harare. He mother was a prison warden which meant a lot of transfers around the country. His father on the other hand was permanently based in Chimanimani.

In his high school years, Chiwanza wrote a lot of poetry and prose.

Poetry

Chiwanza's first poetry performance poetry was in 2000/2001, during what he referred to as the MWAPO Arts era with Hector Mugani. He became a full-time poet in 2011.

Chiwanza won multiple poetry slam titles in 2012. He performed at major festivals and other high profile events. He also won a Poetry International Contest.

Around 2014 Chiwanza established SpokeNHeard, which organized poetry events.

Writing

In 2020, Chiwanza started ChadwickDrive a website focused on publishing articles about sports and sport people, with a Cricket slant.

