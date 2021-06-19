Difference between revisions of "Christopher Dube-Banda"

Christopher Dube-Banda is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was sworn in on 4 September 2019.

Background

He was born in Esigodini.[1]

Education

Christopher Dube-Banda attended Matsheshe, Exsessvale, Esikhoven and Helem primary schools. He did his O-Levels at Esikhoveni Secondary School and completed his A-Levels at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.

Dube-Banda obtained a Masters in Human Rights Law from the University of South Africa (LLM UNISA); a Bachelor of Law Honours Degree from University of Zimbabwe (LLB Hons UZ); awarded a Certificate of Attendance in Appellate Advocacy Practical Training Course by the Council for Legal Education (Zimbabwe); awarded a Certificate of Attendance in Forensic DNA Evidence by the National University of Science and Technology.[1]

Career

He served in the Council for Legal Education compulsory pupillage training programme as one of the trainers. In 2004, he was appointed to the Caprivi treason trial defence team by the Legal Aid Directorate in Namibia. He has worked as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and Namibia for over 25 years.

He is a senior partner at Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners Legal Practitioners and was registered as a legal practitioner with the Law Society of Zimbabwe on March 8, 1993. He started practising as a professional assistant at Cheda and Partners Legal Practitioners. At the time of his appointment to the High Court in 2019, he was still a partner at Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners.

He is a board member of the City of Bulawayo’s commercialised Entities t/a Ingwebu Breweries and chairman of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee of the Ingwebu Board.[1]