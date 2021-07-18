Apostle Christopher "Kaps" Kapandura

Christopher Kapandura also known as Kaps is a Zimbabwean pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a ZAOGA FIF pastor.

Background

Wife

Christopher Kapandura is married to Angela Kapandura.[1]

Children

Kapandura and his wife have three children; a boy and two girls.