Christopher Kapandura also known as Kaps is a Zimbabwean pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a ZAOGA FIF pastor.
 
Apostle Christopher "Kaps" Kapandura

Christopher Kapandura also known as Kaps is a Zimbabwean pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a ZAOGA FIF pastor.

Background

Wife

Christopher Kapandura is married to Angela Kapandura.[1]

Children

Kapandura and his wife have three children; a boy and two girls.

References

  1. Apostle blasts prostitutes, false prophets, H-Metro, Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
