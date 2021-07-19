Difference between revisions of "Christopher Kapandura"
Latest revision as of 12:04, 19 July 2021
Christopher Kapandura also known as Commander Kaps is a Zimbabwean pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a ZAOGA FIF pastor.
Background
Wife
Christopher Kapandura is married to Angela Kapandura.[1]
Children
Kapandura and his wife have three children; a boy and two girls.
References
- ↑ Apostle blasts prostitutes, false prophets, H-Metro, Published: March 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 18, 2021