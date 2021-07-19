Pindula

[[File:Christopher Kapandura.jpg|thumb|Apostle Christopher "Kaps" Kapandura]] '''Christopher Kapandura''' also known as '''Commander Kaps''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a [[ZAOGA FIF]] pastor.
  
 
Apostle Christopher "Kaps" Kapandura

Christopher Kapandura also known as Commander Kaps is a Zimbabwean pastor famous for the use of vulgar or explicit language in his sermons. Kapandura is a ZAOGA FIF pastor.

Background

Wife

Christopher Kapandura is married to Angela Kapandura.[1]

Children

Kapandura and his wife have three children; a boy and two girls.

