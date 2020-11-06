Difference between revisions of "Christopher Matiza"

In July 2018, Christopher Matiza was elected to Ward 14 Chegutu RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 876 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Chegutu RDC with 876 votes, beating Emmanuel Musevenzi of Zanu-PF with 850 votes and Ronald Nyasha Rusere, independent with 133 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

