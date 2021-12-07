Pindula

In July 2018, Christopher Muchenje was elected to Ward 9 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1139 votes.
 
In July 2018, Christopher Muchenje was elected to Ward 9 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1139 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chikomba RDC with 1139 votes, beating Wellington Mudzonga of Zanu PF with 1023 votes, and Christopher Manyeruke, independent, with 120 votes. [1]

