In July 2018, Christopher Muchenje was elected to Ward 9 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1139 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chikomba RDC with 1139 votes, beating Wellington Mudzonga of Zanu PF with 1023 votes, and Christopher Manyeruke, independent, with 120 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
