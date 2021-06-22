In 2014, the ZANU PF party was seriously affected by internal factional fights which saw the removal of senior leaders such as [[Joice Mujuru]] from power. These fights also led to the dismissal of a number of cabinet ministers. This resulted in Mushohwe being elevated to the position of Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment replacing [[Francis Nhema]] who was alleged to have taken part in the political plots of the deposed vice president [[Joice Mujuru]]. He was sworn in as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services in September 2015 taking over from [[Prisca Mupfumira]] who was on an acting basis.

Christopher Chindeti Mushohwe is the former Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships. He is the former Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services. He was previously the Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment before being reassigned to the Ministry of information in 2015. He is a member of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). He is also a member of ZANU PF party' s central committee, Director of the Presidential Scholarship Program and also The party's representative for Mutare west constituency in Manicaland province.[1]





Background

Mushohwe was born on the 6th of February in 1954 in Manicaland province.[1] He grew up in the same province in the eastern border town of Mutare. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Peace and Governance from Africa University in 2014.[2]





Political career

Mushohwe is a former director at State House and also administers President Robert Mugabe’s foreign university scholarship scheme.[3] In the 2008 elections which saw the birth of the Government of National Unity, Mushohwe lost the Mutare west seat to Shuah Mudiwa of the Movement for Democratic Change after he got 7,577 votes, slightly lower than his opponent's. Mushohwe was subsequently appointed as Resident Minister and Governor of Manicaland Province by PresidentRobert Mugabe on August 25, 2008; in this capacity, he also served as a Senator.[4] After the July 31 harmonised elections which saw Robert Mugabe's ZANU PF retaining power, Mushohwe was one of the leaders allocated new posts in government. He was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Manicaland province. He was in fact the first person to occupy the office of the minister of state for provincial affairs in the province in 2013 after the removal of the post of provincial governor under the new constitution.

In 2014, the ZANU PF party was seriously affected by internal factional fights which saw the removal of senior leaders such as Joice Mujuru from power. These fights also led to the dismissal of a number of cabinet ministers. This resulted in Mushohwe being elevated to the position of Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment replacing Francis Nhema who was alleged to have taken part in the political plots of the deposed vice president Joice Mujuru. He was sworn in as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services in September 2015 taking over from Prisca Mupfumira who was on an acting basis.

As Director of Presidential Scholarship Program

Mushohwe was tasked to lead Robert Mugabe's presidential scholarship initiative which supports local students by giving them opportunities to further their education in foreign universities especially in South Africa. Every year since its establishment in the late 1990s, the scheme has been recruiting hundreds of students who eventually return to Zimbabwe to work. During his tenure as the director, the scheme was marred by serious inconsistencies which saw the reduction of the number of students being enrolled under the scheme. There were also complaints that ,the beneficiaries of the scheme who were enrolled in various institutions in neighbouring South Africa were left to find finances to cater for their accommodation and food expenses since the program could not avail subsistence funds/grants for them. This is said to have reduced most of the students, most of whom came from less privileged families to beggars as they did not have viable sources of income. Mushohwe was accused of blaming the then head of the Ministry of Finance Tendai Biti for failing to avail funds for the presidential scholarship scheme.[5]





Corruption Allegations/ Scandals

In 2014, Mushohwe was fingered in a case of corruption involving the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust. It was alleged that Mushohwe, worked in cahoots with the former Minister of Indigenisation Saviour Kasukuwere and instructed at least one mining company in the diamond rich Marange area to deposit money into a bank account which was alleged to have been set for the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust. He was questioned in parliament by the head of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Indigenisation Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his testimony raised a lot of questions. Mushohwe, who is said to be President Robert Mugabe’s point man in Manicaland, was caught hands deep in the cash till when it emerged he had been running the bank account in which diamond companies were to deposit the funds. [6]

Mushohwe was also involved in a messy battle for the control of a farm near his Beverly Hills Estate (formerly Kondozi) with a newly resettled farmer. According to documents obtained one media house, the Nyamugure family was in June 2014 told to vacate its Wallacedale Farm in Odzi following Mushohwe’s instructions.[3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Christopher Mushowe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Christopher Mushowe is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Beverly Hills Estate got two tranches at US$289,565.00 and US$48,574.00 for a total of US$338,139.00. . [7]

Trivia

Mushohwe was the first to hold the newly office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Manicaland Province in 2013.



















