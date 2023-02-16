Mushohwe died on Monday, 13 February 2023 after a long illness.<ref name="Pindula News1">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/02/13/mnangagwa-mourns-former-cabinet-minister-mushohwe/ Mnangagwa Mourns Former Cabinet Minister Mushohwe], ''Pindula News1'', Published: 13 February 2023, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref> He was subsequently declared a national hero and was set for burial at the National Heroes Acre.

'''Christopher Chindeti Mushohwe''' (or '''Christopher Mushowe''') was a Zimbabwean politician and member of [[ZANU PF]]. He was once a Minister of State in the President’s Office Responsible for National Scholarships. He also served as a Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services. He was previously the Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment before being reassigned to the Ministry of information in 2015. He i\ was also a member of ZANU PF party's central committee, Director of the Presidential Scholarship Program and also The party's representative for [[Mutare]] west constituency in [[Manicaland]] province.<ref name="nasa">, [http://nodis3.gsfc.nasa.gov/displayEO.cfm?id=EO_13288_ Executive Order 13288], published:6 March 2003,retrieved:27 Dec 2014"</ref>

Personal Details

Born: 6 February 1954, Manicaland Province. [1] He grew up in the eastern border town of Mutare. He died on 13 February 2023. [2]

School / Education

Tertiary: Masters Degree in Peace and Governance from Africa University in 2014.[3]

Service/Career

Mushohwe was a former director at State House and also administered President Robert Mugabe’s foreign university scholarship scheme. [4]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare West returned to Parliament:

Christopher Mushowe of Zanu PF with 11 498 votes,

of Zanu PF with 11 498 votes, Tambaoga Nyazika of MDC with 5 818 votes,

Shepherd Mkwekwezeke, Independent, with 622 votes,

Tobias Nemasasi, Independent, with 341 votes.

In the 2008 elections which resulted in the Government of National Unity, Mushohwe lost the Mutare west seat to Shuah Mudiwa of the Movement for Democratic Change after he got 7 577 votes, slightly lower than his opponent's. Mushohwe was subsequently appointed as Resident Minister and Governor of Manicaland Province by Robert Mugabe on 25 August 2008; in this capacity, he also served as a Senator.[5] After the 31 July harmonised elections which saw Zanu PF retaining power, Mushohwe was one of the leaders allocated new posts in government. He was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Manicaland Province in 2013, after the removal of the post of Provincial Governor under the new constitution.

In 2014, Zanu PF was seriously affected by internal factional fights which saw the removal of senior leaders such as Joice Mujuru from power. These fights also led to the dismissal of a number of cabinet ministers. This resulted in Mushohwe being elevated to the position of Minister of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment replacing Francis Nhema who was alleged to have taken part in the political plots of the deposed vice president Joice Mujuru. He was sworn in as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services in September 2015 taking over from Prisca Mupfumira who was on an acting basis.

Events

As Director of Presidential Scholarship Program

Mushohwe led Robert Mugabe's presidential scholarship initiative which supports local students by giving them opportunities to further their education in foreign universities, especially in South Africa. Every year since its establishment in the late 1990s, the scheme has been recruiting hundreds of students who might return to Zimbabwe to work. During his tenure as the director, the scheme was marred by serious inconsistencies which saw the reduction of the number of students being enrolled under the scheme. There were also complaints that the beneficiaries of the scheme who were enrolled in various institutions in neighbouring South Africa were left to find finances to cater for their accommodation and food expenses since the program could not avail subsistence funds/grants for them. This is said to have reduced students, most of whom came from less privileged families, to beggars as they did not have viable sources of income. Mushohwe was accused of blaming the then head of the Ministry of Finance Tendai Biti for failing to avail funds for the presidential scholarship scheme. [6]

Corruption - Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust

In 2014, Mushohwe was fingered in a case of corruption involving the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust. It was alleged that Mushohwe, worked in cahoots with the former Minister of Indigenisation Saviour Kasukuwere and instructed at least one mining company in the diamond rich Marange area to deposit money into a bank account which was alleged to have been set for the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust. He was questioned in parliament by the head of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Indigenisation Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his testimony raised a lot of questions. Mushohwe, who is said to be President Robert Mugabe’s point man in Manicaland, was caught hands deep in the cash-till when it emerged he had been running the bank account in which diamond companies were to deposit the funds. [7]

Corruption - Beverly Hills Estate/Kondozi

Mushohwe was also involved in a messy battle for the control of a farm near his Beverly Hills Estate (formerly Kondozi) with a newly resettled farmer. According to documents obtained one media house, the Nyamugure family was in June 2014 told to vacate its Wallacedale Farm in Odzi following Mushohwe’s instructions. [4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Christopher Mushowe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Christopher Mushowe was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Beverly Hills Estate got two tranches at US$289,565.00 and US$48,574.00 for a total of US$338,139.00. . [8]

Death

Mushohwe died on Monday, 13 February 2023 after a long illness.[9] He was subsequently declared a national hero and was set for burial at the National Heroes Acre.