Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Pfura RDC with 4319 votes, beating Plamson Chari of MDC Alliance with 193 votes and Kismet Mashange of PRC with 108 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

