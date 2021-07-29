Difference between revisions of "Chunky Phiri"
Chunky Phiri is a Zimbabwean born actor, known for Everyone's Child and Kini & Adams.
Background
He was born Nkululeko Chunky Phiri.[1] Phiri is fluent in Tsonga, Shangaan, Venda and Sotho. [2]
Career
Phiri starred in the Tsitsi Dangarembga directed movie Everyone's Child released in 1996 and Kini & Adams (1997).[3] He is a former showbiz presenter for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. Phiri presented the Saturday music request show on ZTV before switching to Ezomgido where he was well popular with viewers for his humour. He joined South African soapie Rhythm City's cast in July 2014 and portrayed the role of Doctor Motsepe who was Miles Vilakazi’s physician.[4]
In 2020 he joined South African soapie The Queen as "Sonnyboy" a cunning father. He was also a singer with imbube group Ihawu Lesizwe.[5]
He is also a celebrity fitness trainer.[6]
Films
- Everyone's Child (1996)
- Kini and Adams (1997)
- Rhythm City (2014)
