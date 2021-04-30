



Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

Churchill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare. It has been widely regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School, also in Eastlea.

Location

Address: Eastlea.

Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, 0242 747143.



