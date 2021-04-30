Pindula

See [[Bullying In High Schools In Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
}}
 
Latest revision as of 12:39, 30 April 2021

Churchill Boys High
Churchill Boys High School
Location
Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeBoys High School
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Color(s)Purple & White Stripes
Team nameBulldogs
Feeder schoolsHarare CBD Primary Schools
Websitehttp://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089


Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

Churchill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare. It has been widely regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School, also in Eastlea.

Location

Address: Eastlea.
Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, 0242 747143.

See Bullying In High Schools In Zimbabwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


