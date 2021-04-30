Difference between revisions of "Churchill Boys High"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 39:
|Line 39:
Address: Eastlea. <br/>
Address: Eastlea. <br/>
Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, 0242 747143. <br/>
Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, 0242 747143. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 59:
|Line 63:
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:39, 30 April 2021
|Churchill Boys High
|Location
|Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Boys High School
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Color(s)
|Purple & White Stripes
|Team name
|Bulldogs
|Feeder schools
|Harare CBD Primary Schools
|Website
|http://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089
Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
Churchill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare. It has been widely regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School, also in Eastlea.
Location
Address: Eastlea.
Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, 0242 747143.
See Bullying In High Schools In Zimbabwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
References
</references>