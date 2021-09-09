Difference between revisions of "Churchill Boys High"
Latest revision as of 09:18, 9 September 2021
|Churchill Boys High
|Location
|Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Boys High School
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Color(s)
|Purple & White Stripes
|Team name
|Bulldogs
|Feeder schools
|Harare CBD Primary Schools
|Website
|http://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089
Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility. Churchill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare. It has been widely regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School, also in Eastlea.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Nigel Philip Ave, Eastlea, Harare.
Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, (242) 747089, 0242 747143.
Cell:
Email: info@churchhillschool.ac.zw
Web: www.churchhillschool.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Founded in 1950 as Eastlea Boys' High School, Churchill High School is one of the oldest boys schools in Harare.
At one time, the school's pipe band was in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest piping hours. Pipers Neville Workman, Patrick Forth, Paul Harris and Clive Higgins blew their pipes for a combined 100 hours in July 1976, breaking the previous record of eighty hours
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school has an enrolment of about 1500 and a staff complement of around 85.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Courage Chaibva - baseball
- Ashlon Chibvuri - baseball
- Elton Chigumbura
- Derek Chisora
- Samson Choruwa - football player
- Dan Hondo - football player
- Douglas Hondo
- Tafadzwa Kasiyamhuru - baseball
- Sibanda Madondo - football player
- Hamilton Masakadza
- Eddie Mashiri - football player
- Tendai Mtawarira - football player
- Norman Maroto - football player
- Lameck Mufambisi
- Ngonidzashe Makusha
- Norbert Manyande
- Alester Maregwede
- Bright Matonga
- Nyasha Mushekwi
- Gabriel Mvumvure
- Cuthbert Nyamangara - baseball
- Tangai Nemadire - football player
- Jed Shingie - football player
- Tatenda Taibu
- Bryan Taylor - rugby player
- Joel Tenderere - baseball
- Prosper Utseya
Other information
Further Reading
See Bullying In High Schools In Zimbabwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.