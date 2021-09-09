See [[Bullying In High Schools In Zimbabwe]]. < br/>

Famous names associated with the school.

The school has an enrolment of about 1500 and a staff complement of around 85.

At one time, the school's pipe band was in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest piping hours. Pipers Neville Workman, Patrick Forth, Paul Harris and Clive Higgins blew their pipes for a combined 100 hours in July 1976, breaking the previous record of eighty hours

Founded in 1950 as Eastlea Boys' High School, Churchill High School is one of the oldest boys schools in Harare.

'''Churchill Boys High''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility . '''Churchill Boys High School''' is one of the oldest schools in Harare. It has been widely regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is [[Roosevelt Girls High School]], also in [[Eastlea]] .

Location

Address: Nigel Philip Ave, Eastlea, Harare.

Telephone: 0242 779725, 0242 747094, 0242 747088, (242) 747089, 0242 747143.

Cell:

Email: info@churchhillschool.ac.zw

Web: www.churchhillschool.ac.zw/



History

Founded in 1950 as Eastlea Boys' High School, Churchill High School is one of the oldest boys schools in Harare.

At one time, the school's pipe band was in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest piping hours. Pipers Neville Workman, Patrick Forth, Paul Harris and Clive Higgins blew their pipes for a combined 100 hours in July 1976, breaking the previous record of eighty hours

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school has an enrolment of about 1500 and a staff complement of around 85.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

