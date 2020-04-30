Difference between revisions of "Churchill Boys High"

Latest revision as of 13:29, 30 April 2020

Churchill Boys High
Churchill Boys High School
Location
Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Color(s)Purple & White Stripes
Team nameBulldogs
Feeder schoolsHarare CBD Primary Schools
Websitehttp://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089


Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

The Church Hill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare, In the years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe.


