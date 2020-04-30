Difference between revisions of "Churchill Boys High"
Latest revision as of 13:29, 30 April 2020
|Churchill Boys High
|Location
|Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Color(s)
|Purple & White Stripes
|Team name
|Bulldogs
|Feeder schools
|Harare CBD Primary Schools
|Website
|http://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089
Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.
The Church Hill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare, In the years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe.
