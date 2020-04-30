Difference between revisions of "Churchill Boys High"

'''Churchill Boys High''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.  
 
'''Churchill Boys High''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.  
  
The Church Hill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare,  In the  years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It's Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School also situated in Eastlea.
+
The Church Hill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare,  In the  years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School also situated in Eastlea.
  
  

Churchill Boys High
Churchill Boys High School
Location
Eastlea, Harare
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeBoys High School
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Color(s)Purple & White Stripes
Team nameBulldogs
Feeder schoolsHarare CBD Primary Schools
Websitehttp://www.churchhillschool.ac.zw
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 747088, +263 4 747089


Churchill Boys High is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Harare Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has day facility.

The Church Hill Boys High School is one of the oldest schools in Harare, In the years that the high school has existed, it has widely been regarded as one of the premier Boys schools in Zimbabwe. It’s Sister School is Roosevelt Girls High School also situated in Eastlea.


