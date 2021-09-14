Pindula

Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Chushi Kasandaa.jpg
 
Chushi Kasanda Biography
 
Chushi Kasanda
Chushi Kasanda Biography
Born (1978-02-15) February 15, 1978 (age 43)
NationalityZambian
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zambia
Term7 September 2021-Present
Political partyUnited Party for National Development

Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Background

Age

Chushi Kasanda was born on 15 February 1978.[1]

Political Career

Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]

References

  1. Chushi C Kasanda, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
  2. Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers, Zambian Watchdog, Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
