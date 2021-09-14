Difference between revisions of "Chushi Kasanda"
Latest revision as of 11:21, 14 September 2021
|Chushi Kasanda
|Born
|February 15, 1978
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|7 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Background
Age
Chushi Kasanda was born on 15 February 1978.[1]
Political Career
Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]
References
- ↑ Chushi C Kasanda, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
- ↑ Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers, Zambian Watchdog, Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021