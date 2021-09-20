Difference between revisions of "Chushi Kasanda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 90:
|Line 90:
Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.<ref name="ZWD">[https://www.zambiawatchdog.com/full-upnd-cabinet-and-list-of-young-ministers/ Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers], ''Zambian Watchdog'', Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>
Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.<ref name="ZWD">[https://www.zambiawatchdog.com/full-upnd-cabinet-and-list-of-young-ministers/ Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers], ''Zambian Watchdog'', Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 11:25, 20 September 2021
|Chushi Kasanda
|Born
|February 15, 1978
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|7 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Background
Age
Chushi Kasanda was born on 15 February 1978.[1]
Political Career
Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]
Forest 27 Land Ownership
In August 2020, Kasanda denied she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27. Chushi Kasanda was responding to Mumbi Phiri who had claimed that she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27.[3]
References
- ↑ Chushi C Kasanda, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
- ↑ Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers, Zambian Watchdog, Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
- ↑ Oliver Chisenga, I do not own land in Forest 27 – Kasanda, themastonline.com, Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021