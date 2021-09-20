Pindula

Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.<ref name="ZWD">[https://www.zambiawatchdog.com/full-upnd-cabinet-and-list-of-young-ministers/ Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers], ''Zambian Watchdog'', Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>
==Forest 27 Land Ownership==
In August 2020, Kasanda denied she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27. Chushi Kasanda was responding to [[Mumbi Phiri]] who had claimed that she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27.<ref name="TMO">Oliver Chisenga, [https://www.themastonline.com/2020/08/09/i-do-not-own-land-in-forest-27-kasanda/ I do not own land in Forest 27 – Kasanda], ''themastonline.com'', Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==

Chushi Kasanda
Chushi Kasanda Biography
Born (1978-02-15) February 15, 1978 (age 43)
NationalityZambian
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zambia
Term7 September 2021-Present
Political partyUnited Party for National Development

Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Background

Age

Chushi Kasanda was born on 15 February 1978.[1]

Political Career

Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]

Forest 27 Land Ownership

In August 2020, Kasanda denied she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27. Chushi Kasanda was responding to Mumbi Phiri who had claimed that she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27.[3]

References

  1. Chushi C Kasanda, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
  2. Full UPND cabinet and list of young ministers, Zambian Watchdog, Published: September 8, 2021, Retrieved: September 14, 2021
  3. Oliver Chisenga, I do not own land in Forest 27 – Kasanda, themastonline.com, Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021
