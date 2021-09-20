In August 2020, Kasanda denied she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27. Chushi Kasanda was responding to [[Mumbi Phiri]] who had claimed that she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27.<ref name="TMO">Oliver Chisenga, [https://www.themastonline.com/2020/08/09/i-do-not-own-land-in-forest-27-kasanda/ I do not own land in Forest 27 – Kasanda], ''themastonline.com'', Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: September 20, 2021</ref>

Chushi Kasanda is a Zambian politician who was appointed the Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021. She is a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Background

Age

Chushi Kasanda was born on 15 February 1978.[1]

Political Career

Chushi Kasanda was first elected into the National Assembly in 2016 as a UPND candidate. She was elected MP for Chisamba Constituency in the 2021 elections as a UPND candidate. In September 2021, Kasanda was appointed Minister of Information and Media by Hakainde Hichilema.[2]

Forest 27 Land Ownership

In August 2020, Kasanda denied she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27. Chushi Kasanda was responding to Mumbi Phiri who had claimed that she was a beneficiary of land in Forest 27.[3]