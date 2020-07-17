Difference between revisions of "Cinema Society of Zimbabwe"

Cinema Society of Zimbabwe was founded by [[Richard Tentone]].

Cinema Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) is a non-religious, apolitical, non-profit organization focused on developing, promoting and establishing a sustainable film industry in Zimbabwe. CSZ was established in January 2020 to promote collaboration, career development, networking and stakeholder engagement.

