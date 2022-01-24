Difference between revisions of "Citizens' Coalition for Change"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' is a Zimbabwean political party that used to be known as MDC Alliance. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to '''Citizens' Coal...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
On 24 January 2022, [[Nelson Chamisa]] made the announcement during a press conference at [[Bronte Hotel]] in [[Harare]] that the MDC Alliance had rebranded to '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)'''.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/24/chamisas-mdc-alliance-rebrands-to-citizens-coalition-for-change/ Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022</ref>
On 24 January 2022, [[Nelson Chamisa]] made the announcement during a press conference at [[Bronte Hotel]] in [[Harare]] that the MDC Alliance had rebranded to '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)'''.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/24/chamisas-mdc-alliance-rebrands-to-citizens-coalition-for-change/ Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 11:
|Line 15:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC): History, Logo, Members -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC): History, Logo, Members -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Citizens' Coalition for Change, Chamisa new party name, CCC Zimbabwe
|keywords= Citizens' Coalition for Change, Chamisa new party name, CCC Zimbabwe
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Citizens' Coalition for Change
|image_alt= Citizens' Coalition for Change
Revision as of 15:53, 24 January 2022
Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party that used to be known as MDC Alliance. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
Background
The resolution to rebrand from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made on 22 January 2022 by the party’s National Council. The resolution to abandon the MDC Alliance name came after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.
On 24 January 2022, Nelson Chamisa made the announcement during a press conference at Bronte Hotel in Harare that the MDC Alliance had rebranded to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).[1]
Official Colour
The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow.[2]
References
- ↑ Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022
- ↑ TheNewsHawks, Twitter, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 22, 2022