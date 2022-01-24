|description= Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party that used to be known as MDC Alliance. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

|description= Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party that used to be known as MDC Alliance. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

'''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] political party that used to be known as [[MDC Alliance]]. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

'''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] political party that used to be known as [[MDC Alliance]]. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.



Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party that used to be known as MDC Alliance. The rebranding from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.

Background

The resolution to rebrand from MDC Alliance to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made on 22 January 2022 by the party’s National Council. The resolution to abandon the MDC Alliance name came after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.

On 24 January 2022, Nelson Chamisa made the announcement during a press conference at Bronte Hotel in Harare that the MDC Alliance had rebranded to Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).[1]

Official Colour

The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow.[2]