Difference between revisions of "Citizens' Coalition for Change"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 100:
|Line 100:
|−
'''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] political party. The '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' was announced ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
|+
'''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] political party. The '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' was announced ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022.
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|−
|+
'''''', [[Nelson Chamisa]] made the announcement during a press conference at [[Bronte Hotel]] in [[Harare]] that they were launching the '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)'''.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/24/chamisas-mdc-alliance-rebrands-to-citizens-coalition-for-change/ Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022</ref>
|−
|−
==Official Colour==
==Official Colour==
|−
The official colour of the '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' party is yellow.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1485624702164996098 TheNewsHawks], ''Twitter'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 22, 2022</ref>
The official colour of the '''Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)''' party is yellow.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/NewsHawksLive/status/1485624702164996098 TheNewsHawks], ''Twitter'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 22, 2022</ref>
==Slogan==
==Slogan==
|−
|−
'''SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE'''...
'''SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE'''...
|Line 158:
|Line 154:
|image_alt= Citizens' Coalition for Change
|image_alt= Citizens' Coalition for Change
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwean Political Parties]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Political Parties]]
Latest revision as of 14:49, 1 March 2022
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
CCC Logo
|Abbreviation
|CCC
|President
|Nelson Chamisa
|Founded
|January 22, 2022
|Ideology
|Social Democrats
|Religion
|Christian
|National affiliation
|Zimbabwe
|Colors
|Yellow
|Website
|https://twitter.com/CCCzimbabwe
Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party. The Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was announced ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022 - (Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)).
Background
The resolution to launch the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made on 22 January 2022 by the party’s National Council. The resolution to abandon the MDC Alliance name came after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.
On 24 January 2022, Nelson Chamisa made the announcement during a press conference at Bronte Hotel in Harare that they were launching the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).[1]
Official Colour
The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow.[2]
Slogan
SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...
Simuka Zimbabwe Simuka
SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...
Vaka Zimbabwe Vaka
SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...
Vhota Zimbabwe Vhota
2023...
6 million votes
2023...
Tose Dzvamu Kunovhota
2023...
Chamisa Chete Chete
2023...
Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana
NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE
One People One Vision One Nation
References
- ↑ Chamisa’s MDC Alliance Rebrands To Citizens Coalition For Change, Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022
- ↑ TheNewsHawks, Twitter, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 22, 2022