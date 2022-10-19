This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in [[Matobo]] before the '''26 March''' by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the '''2023''' elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the '''2023''' polls to avoid ''another disputed election''. <ref name=" CCC Says “Suspected ZANU PF Thugs” Attacked And Injured Bulawayo MP, CCC Members "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/17/just-in-ccc-says-suspected-zanu-pf-thugs-attacked-and-injured-bulawayo-mp-ccc-members/ CCC Says “Suspected ZANU PF Thugs” Attacked And Injured Bulawayo MP, CCC Members], Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 19 October 2022''</ref>

Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party. The Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was announced ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022 - (Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)).

Background

The resolution to launch the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made on 22 January 2022 by the party’s National Council. The resolution to abandon the MDC Alliance name came after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.

On 24 January 2022, Nelson Chamisa made the announcement during a press conference at Bronte Hotel in Harare that they were launching the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).[1]

Official Colour

The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow.[2]

Slogan

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Simuka Zimbabwe Simuka

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Vaka Zimbabwe Vaka

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Vhota Zimbabwe Vhota

2023...

6 million votes

2023...

Tose Dzvamu Kunovhota

2023...

Chamisa Chete Chete

2023...

Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana

NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE

One People One Vision One Nation

Events

In October 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change reported that its Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province was on 16 October 2022 attacked and injured by suspected Zanu PF thugs. Their statement said the assailants attacked Jasmine Toffa and a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today. The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens. Two legislators, Daniel Molokele and Kucaca Phulu, were “violently attacked” by Zanu PF members while mobilising voters ahead of the by-elections.

This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in Matobo before the 26 March by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the 2023 elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the 2023 polls to avoid another disputed election. [3]