Zanu PF director of commissariat, mobilisation and elections Kizito Kuchekwa said they respected the independence of ZEC despite having their own concerns against the electoral management body.

Citizens Coalition for Change national deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyedenga also said ZEC should have consulted before gazetting the fees.

ZAPU election secretary Kevin Mapanda said the fee was too high for any political party adding, "The problem is that ZEC only engages the ruling Zanu PF party and this delimitation process is going to cause confusion."

In November 2022, ZEC invoiced Election Resource Centre (a local independent election watchdog) US$187 000 for the release of a hard copy of the voters' roll. Director Babra Bhebe told stakeholders at a delimitation conference in Bulawayo that they received the invoice after requesting a quotation from the electoral management body.

Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is a Zimbabwean political party. The Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was announced ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022 - (Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)).

Background

The resolution to launch the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was made on 22 January 2022 by the party’s National Council. The resolution to abandon the MDC Alliance name came after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.

On 24 January 2022, Nelson Chamisa made the announcement during a press conference at Bronte Hotel in Harare that they were launching the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).[1]

Official Colour

The official colour of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party is yellow.[2]

Slogan

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Simuka Zimbabwe Simuka

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Vaka Zimbabwe Vaka

SHANDUKO MUZIMBABWE...

Vhota Zimbabwe Vhota

2023...

6 million votes

2023...

Tose Dzvamu Kunovhota

2023...

Chamisa Chete Chete

2023...

Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana

NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE

One People One Vision One Nation

Events

In October 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change reported that its Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province was on 16 October 2022 attacked and injured by suspected Zanu PF thugs. Their statement said the assailants attacked Jasmine Toffa and a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today. The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens. Two legislators, Daniel Molokele and Kucaca Phulu, were “violently attacked” by Zanu PF members while mobilising voters ahead of the by-elections.

This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in Matobo before the 26 March by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the 2023 elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the 2023 polls to avoid another disputed election. [3]

In November 2022, ZEC invoiced Election Resource Centre (a local independent election watchdog) US$187 000 for the release of a hard copy of the voters’ roll. Director Babra Bhebe told stakeholders at a delimitation conference in Bulawayo that they received the invoice after requesting a quotation from the electoral management body.

ZAPU election secretary Kevin Mapanda said the fee was too high for any political party adding, “The problem is that ZEC only engages the ruling Zanu PF party and this delimitation process is going to cause confusion.”

MDC Alliance national deputy organising secretary Mukombwe Dube echoed Mapanda’s remarks saying ZEC’s fees were meant to deprive other political parties of access to the voters’ roll.

Citizens Coalition for Change national deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyedenga also said ZEC should have consulted before gazetting the fees.

Zanu PF director of commissariat, mobilisation and elections Kizito Kuchekwa said they respected the independence of ZEC despite having their own concerns against the electoral management body.

ZEC spokesperson commissioner Jasper Mangwana, however, said a cheaper electronic format would be available “soon”. [4]